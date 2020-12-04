VALDOSTA – A two-month manhunt came to an end Thursday with the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a man outside of a night club.
Bernard Sanders Jr., 35, of Valdosta was wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault stemming from the death of Artavious Allen, 30, according to reports from the Valdosta Police Department.
Police identified Sanders as a suspect in the case in October.
Thursday, U.S. marshals located Sanders at a Jonesboro residence, according to the VPD. Sanders was taken into custody without incident.
"Detectives have been working closely with the U.S. Marshals Office for the past couple of months to locate Sanders after detectives obtained information that he had left the Valdosta area and was evading arrest," according to the police statement.
At 2 a.m., Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to an East Hill Avenue night club after receiving several 911 calls about a stabbing, police said.
Police found Allen; he was taken to South Georgia Medical Center but died, authorities said.
Detectives determined Allen had been involved in a fight inside the club which resulted in the stabbing.
“I am proud of the continuous persistence of our detectives in following up on all the leads, to ensure this dangerous person was apprehended. We appreciate all the assistance provided by the U.S. Marshals Office." Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
