VALDOSTA – An incumbent county commissioner and mayor lead in their respective races while one area city council seat appears to be headed for a runoff election.
The midterm election has four Lowndes County area races that would determine the District 4 Lowndes County Commission seat, the District 3 Valdosta City Council seat, the Lake Park mayor and two city council seats.
Incumbent District 4 Commissioner Demarcus Marshall, Democrat, leads challenger John Burton III, Republican.
Thomas B. McIntyre leads fellow challengers Dr. Mattie Blake and India Bell, though the election appears to be headed to a runoff. Valdosta City Council District 3 seat has been vacant since Council member Joseph “Sonny” Vickers' death in June.
Incumbent Lake Park Mayor Jena C. Sandlin leads challenger Brent Edward Hudgins, and June C. Yeomans and Busby Courson lead Carl Spano Jr. for the two open Lake Park City Council seats.
Marshall with 7,664 votes or 61.31% held a 2,828 vote lead over Burton, who garnered 4,836 votes, or 38.69%, for County Commission.
McIntyre and Blake appear to be headed for a runoff in the Valdosta City Council race as no candidate received the 50% plus one vote necessary to win. McIntyre garnered 514 votes, or 44.46%, compared to Blake's 341 votes, or 29.50%. Bell pulled in 301 votes, or 26.04%.
In Lake Park, Sandlin garnered 247 votes, or 65.52%, compared to Hudgins earning 130 votes, or 34.48%.
Yeomans and Courson appear to fill the two available Lake Park City Council seats. Yeomans garnered 254 votes, or 39.87%, with Courson garnering 223 votes, or 35.01%. Spano picked up 160 votes, or 25.12%.
In Lowndes County, 34,721 or 51.4% of the 67,537 active voters participated in this election cycle.
Runoff election is scheduled for Dec. 6.
These results are unofficial. Results will be official later this week when certified by election officials.
The Valdosta Daily Times will continue following this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.