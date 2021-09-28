HAHIRA – Sandra Carroll loaded up on goodies Saturday at the farmers market, supporting the small business vendors who lined up at the Hahira Depot.
She attended the market for the first time and said she plans to return next month.
Carroll added she's not a person who grows her own food, so she liked that she was able to meet the various growers and producers.
"This right here, for me, is a huge deal, and it shows the community is together and (it's) united," she said.
Carroll visited with Tam Tam's Speciality Jams and Gourmet Treats.
Tammy Vitolo, owner, said Tam Tam's has been a Hahira market vendor since 2020. The business has plain jams, spicy jams, zucchini relish, salsa and green tomato pickles.
Vitolo, a supporter of local farmers, said she likes the market because it allows her to meet people and get their feedback on potential new products. Often, repeat customers will attend the market because they know she'll be there, she said.
One of those customers is Christi Griffin, who purchases a lot of Vitolo's products and has attended the Hahira market multiple times.
"I think it's great," Griffin said of the market. "It gives everybody a good way to market their product, and it's local items, so I always like to buy stuff from local markets."
Other vendors were Schmoe Farm, Fat Head's Jerky, Simply GiGi's, Glenn Shire Farm, Kiah's Desserts and More, the Cattle Company at Parker Farms and Boy Scouts of America.
Visit hahiraga.gov/events to learn how to be vendor at the monthly farmers market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.