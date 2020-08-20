VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University student Amber Holley placed blocks of wood and cement in the Gulf of Mexico in hopes of helping oyster restoration.
But what she found could provide hope to those suffering from Parkinson's, Alzheimers, muscular dystrophy and various forms of cancer.
A marine organism called Bryozoan began growing on these piece of wood, releasing a substance known as bryostatin, according to Valdosta State University.
While the organism releases it as a form of chemical defense, bryostatin is also an experimental drug that could possibly fight the diseases in humans.
While the research helps with regrowing oyster populations, Holley said they are working to identify the bacteria that allows Bryozoans to grow so the wood can be treated then placed back in the ocean in hopes of growing more.
Dr. Thomas Manning of VSU is no stranger to pharmaceutical aquaculture. He said people have known about bryostatin for 50 years but it is difficult, and expensive, to make.
According to Manning, creating one gram in a lab costs $17 million, so they've set out to find a cheaper way to make it. Getting it from the ocean would cost half a million dollars for 30 grams, making it the preferable economic choice, he said.
As Holley continues her research, samples are sent to labs that can test it in clinical trials.
