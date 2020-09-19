VALDOSTA – “Decide who you want to be and be willing to put in the work,” Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes said.
She's come a long way since joining the Lowndes County staff as a temp in 1995. Prior to working for Lowndes, Dukes was employed by TeamTemps.
She started to climb the ranks first as a legal assistant for the county attorney then as a human resources staffer.
She later became the county’s first public information officer appointed by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners with no prior experience, she said.
Dukes said she was asked to be Lowndes PIO due to her understanding of county departments.
“There was no increase in pay and no decrease in my other job duties. Employees find validation and inspiration in ways other than pay increases,” she said.
“For me, it’s always been opportunity. Opportunity is the greatest gift of all. It’s a chance to effect change and increase your value. Serving the citizens of our community through my role as PIO will forever be one of the most rewarding experiences of my career.”
Dukes’ commitment to Lowndes blossomed when she was appointed county manager by the board of commissioners in mid-July replacing former Lowndes County Manager Joe Pritchard.
Dukes said she is the first female county manager for Lowndes and her promotion is a result of hard work.
“Working hard to take the next career step ‘up' is a goal I hope many would have. It’s about who you are as a person and how you work to support others,” she said. “Leadership is about so much more than gender. Don’t let other people define you.”
Though she’s a native of Walton County, Dukes has a love for Lowndes, which she deems as a county that has a sense of community.
She said she believes Lowndes residents unite with one another and are able to bring out the best in each other.
“This is a community in which things are accomplished, a community in which changes for the better do occur,” Dukes said, “a place in which you can raise children that might be inspired to see the world while knowing they can always come back to a place that is their home.”
Through her years with Lowndes, Dukes has come to know service to county residents to be both an honor and privilege, she said.
Dukes said she wasn’t solely a listening ear in her earlier years working for the county but a woman who strived to understand.
“The citizens of our community are our purpose; the services provided are our mission,” she said. "Public servants must understand the perspective of the citizens they serve. Government should not be a thing or organization. It should be a mechanism of fiscal responsibility that remains responsive to the needs of all citizens and able to adapt and overcome as those needs change.”
County employees hold value because of the sacrifices they make in their jobs, she said.
Dukes recalls years ago working to get information out for the public works department while she was a PIO.
“Several years ago, public works was testing a material on bridges that provides for ice to dissolve and evaporate,” she said. “This makes travel more safe for motorists and efficient in that it does not have to be cleaned up like sand.”
Dukes said the public works crews and media representatives were at the job site at 3 a.m. that day, later returning to the same site at 4:30 p.m. She depicts the day as being long, cold and wet.
She said crews were focused and upbeat both in the morning and in the afternoon.
“I, on the other hand, was cold, wet, tired and not my best self. My attitude was definitely lacking until I noticed theirs. While I had a long day, it didn’t come close to what they had endured,” Dukes said.
“Lesson learned. Someone is always watching, attitude matters and the example we set for others truly makes a difference. That being said, Lowndes County’s public works department is one of the best in the state.”
If she could give advice to her younger self – the Paige first hired in Lowndes in 1995 – she said she would tell her to be patient.
Dukes looks to the future in her newfound responsibility as Lowndes County manager.
While she credits Pritchard with leaving Lowndes in a sound financial position, she said there is “so much good work to be done.”
Her plans include expanding the county fire department, as well as online availability of county services, continuing prioritizing customer service and addressing mental health and youth programs.
Other plans target “economic development considerations that have a positive impact on local wages,” she said.
As a community leader, a mother and a wife, she advises other women in demanding roles to figure out what their “it” is and to choose their path and sacrifices they are willing to make.
“You can do it,” Dukes said. "Finding balance is hard but important. When my children were young, they were not always happy to be relocated during severe weather or periods of travel. Today, they are learning to find balance in their own lives with their own families and are understanding the challenges my husband and I faced. It’s about setting an example. Risk versus reward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.