VALDOSTA — A man’s leg was hurt when he was reportedly hit by a car on Troup Street Wednesday.
The man, who had been on a bicycle at the intersection of Troup and Magnolia streets, said he had been hit by a car at about 1 p.m.
His leg was injured and first aid was rendered by police officers until EMTs arrived. The Valdosta Fire Department also responded.
The man’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. There is no word yet about any arrests or charges in the incident.
