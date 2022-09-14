Man on bike hurt

Valdosta police officers prepare to give first aid to a man injured Wednesday in an accident on Troup Street.

VALDOSTA — A man’s leg was hurt when he was reportedly hit by a car on Troup Street Wednesday.

The man, who had been on a bicycle at the intersection of Troup and Magnolia streets, said he had been hit by a car at about 1 p.m.

His leg was injured and first aid was rendered by police officers until EMTs arrived. The Valdosta Fire Department also responded.

The man’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. There is no word yet about any arrests or charges in the incident.

