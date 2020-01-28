VALDOSTA – Police have made an arrest and charged a man in connection to a homicide last week.
Valdosta Police Department officers arrested Shamar Dequan Wilson, a 19-year-old Valdosta resident, on Monday and charged him with felony murder, armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to authorities.
VPD officers responded to a 911 call at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday that a resident was shot in the 700 block of South Oak St., according to authorities.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim, 30-year-old Valdosta resident Rashawn Mays, dead, according to authorities. During an investigation by crime scene personnel, detectives determined the victim was involved in a dispute with a person known to him when they drew a firearm and shot Mays, authorities said.
"Our detectives and crime scene personnel have been working non-stop conducting this investigation and processing evidence," said Leslie Manahan, VPD police chief. "I am extremely proud of the work that our department has done and is continuing to do in this case."
The case remains on-going and further charges are pending, according to authorities.
This report was updated at 11:15 a.m. on Jan 28.
