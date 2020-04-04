VALDOSTA – One man is dead, another man is seriously injured and a third is being held in jail on a murder charge, according to Valdosta police Saturday.
Quintavius Antwan Thomas, 31, of Valdosta died of an apparent gunshot wound Friday evening on McAfina Trail, according to a Valdosta Police Department report. A second person was also shot and was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition Saturday morning, according to police.
Dontavia Remon Freeman, 40, of Valdosta has been arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail in connection with the shooting incident, police said. Freeman is charged with felony murder, two counts of felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to the police statement.
Police arrived shorty after 8 p.m. Friday at a 900 block McAfina Trail residence in response to a call about a shooting, according to the Valdosta Police Department statement.
Police found Thomas dead with an "apparent gunshot wound to the upper part of the body," police reported. Officers found the second man who had also been shot.
Police detectives discovered the two men had been in a fight with a third man. The third man shot them, police said. He then fled the McAfina Trail residence.
VPD detectives soon had a suspect. They went to his 3000 block Schroer Drive residence late Friday night and arrested him. Evidence was recovered at the Schroer Drive residence, police reported.
“I am so proud of how our officers and detectives worked together to identify the offender in this case and take him into custody so quickly,” VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement issued Saturday.
