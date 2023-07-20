VALDOSTA — A probe of a traffic accident Saturday led to an arrest for a robbery in Texas.
Around 12:14 p.m., July 15, police headed to a traffic accident in the 500 block of East Central Avenue, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, age 20, had an arrest warrant through the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas for aggravated robbery, police said.
He was taken into custody without incident and is charged with felony fugitive from justice while awaiting extradition to Texas, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.