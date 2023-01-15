VALDOSTA – People often have the impression that opera is stuffy and fussy.
But consider the theme behind Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte.”
As Valdosta State University Opera poses: “This silly romantic farce with the most divine music in the history of music poses the question: Can women be faithful? The answer: Women are just like men! Come enjoy the show and find out if the couples marry and live happily ever after.”
VSU Opera presents “Cosi fan tutte” later this week and audiences can decide for themselves about the answer to the theme and rather or not opera is funny or fussy.
Dr. Tamara Hardesty, VSU Opera director, said the production makes opera as easy as it can for audiences.
The performance has been “translated into English, very accessible, very funny,” she said. “A few double entendres but basically family friendly. A hilarious scene in the Act 1 finale.
“People think you have to sit quietly for classical music. This is a comedy, so laugh out loud when it’s funny and clap after every solo aria, duet ... Remember, in the 1700s, this was like going to the movie theater to see a rom-com.”
The all-student cast faces music that challenges, Hardesty added.
Ken Kirk, performance conductor, agrees.
“The music of The Master is deceptively difficult and Dr. Hardesty and I are quite proud of the work done by our all-student cast and predominantly student orchestra,” he said in the program notes.
In her notes, Hardesty speculates on the opera’s theme.
“’All women are like that.’ Really, Lorenzo? Really, Wolfgang? That is so misogynistic! But maybe what Lorenzo Da Ponte, the librettist of ‘Cosi fan tutte,’ and its composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart might have been trying to say was more subtle,” she writes. “My hypothesis is that Da Ponte and Mozart were challenging a societal double standard.”
THE CAST: Aspen Sloan, Kelsie Painter, Lauren Harris, Hanna Ivey, Danarieza Villa Nunez, Caroline Goodwin, Aryn Herndon, Isaiah Ricks, Travis Kern, Annalisa Illian, Joely Myrick, Jordyn Austin, William Burnett, Najah-Marie Duncan, Tak Man Yeung.
Valdosta State University Opera performance of “Cosi fan tutte” plays 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 (youth performance); 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Whitehead Auditorium, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information, tickets: Call (229) 333-2150. NOTE: The performance has a two-hour runtime with intermission.
A sponsor event is scheduled for Thursday evening, Jan. 19, with different levels of access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.