Making History: City presents preservation awards

VALDOSTA – The city recognized five buildings for their preservation and rehabilitation of both residential and commercial properties located within the Valdosta Local Historic District.
May of each year is National Historic Preservation Month; this year’s theme was “People Saving Places,” a campaign providing a national high-five to everyone putting in the work to save places — in ways big and small – and inspiring others to do the same.
Jeff Brammer, senior planner of historic planning, said the awards are given to a select few who have gone above and beyond to rehabilitate and preserve a particular contributing historic building or construct a new building that blends well with the district’s historic character.
The categories for the awards are two outstanding achievement for large rehabilitation projects, distinguished merit for smaller rehabilitation projects, stewardship for long-term preservation and care of a historic building, and new/compatible construction for excellence in the design of new construction that complements and reflects the architectural character of the Valdosta Historic District.
The awards positively reinforce the Historic District Design Review process, promote goodwill within our community and acknowledge the hard work and economic reinvestment into the community’s building stock.
Outstanding Achievement Awards
The McKey, 101 E. Central Ave.
First Methodist Church, 220 N. Patterson St.
Distinguished Merit Award
Greater Valdosta United Way, 1609 N. Patterson St.
Stewardship Award
The Crescent, 904 N. Patterson St.
Excellence in New/Compatible Construction Award
Avery Walden, 202 E. Alden Ave.