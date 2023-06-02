 Skip to main content
centerpiece

Making History: City presents preservation awards

VALDOSTA – The city recognized five buildings for their preservation and rehabilitation of both residential and commercial properties located within the Valdosta Local Historic District.

May of each year is National Historic Preservation Month; this year’s theme was “People Saving Places,” a campaign providing a national high-five to everyone putting in the work to save places — in ways big and small – and inspiring others to do the same.

Jeff Brammer, senior planner of historic planning, said the awards are given to a select few who have gone above and beyond to rehabilitate and preserve a particular contributing historic building or construct a new building that blends well with the district’s historic character.

The categories for the awards are two outstanding achievement for large rehabilitation projects, distinguished merit for smaller rehabilitation projects, stewardship for long-term preservation and care of a historic building, and new/compatible construction for excellence in the design of new construction that complements and reflects the architectural character of the Valdosta Historic District.

The awards positively reinforce the Historic District Design Review process, promote goodwill within our community and acknowledge the hard work and economic reinvestment into the community’s building stock.

Outstanding Achievement Awards

The McKey, 101 E. Central Ave.

HP- The McKey

The McKey: Entire building rehabilitation for a four-story downtown historic property; converted first-floor space in GUD Coffee, second floor into an event space for a new boutique hotel; renovated third and fourth floors for boutique hotel rooms – six on each floor.

First Methodist Church, 220 N. Patterson St.

HP- First Methodist

First Methodist Church: Repaired and replaced historic Buckingham slate roof on entire church; also resurfaced exterior stucco, painted and repaired decorative features on towers.

Distinguished Merit Award

Greater Valdosta United Way, 1609 N. Patterson St.

HP- Greater Valdosta United Way

Greater Valdosta United Way: New roof, rear ADA ramp, rear accessory structure renovation.

Stewardship Award

The Crescent, 904 N. Patterson St.

Excellence in New/Compatible Construction Award

Avery Walden, 202 E. Alden Ave.

HP- Avery Walden

Avery Walden: Renovated historic American Small House; additional living space in the rear, new attached carport, new front porch, new driveway and landscaping.

