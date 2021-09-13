VALDOSTA – After opening Wild Magnolia Pop-Up Studio in June, owner Marley Parker decided to participate in the Downtown Valdosta Makers Market for the first time Saturday.
Downtown Valdosta Main Street hosted the event around the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square.
Being a vendor in the market was a spontaneous move for the veteran photographer, she said.
"I just wanted to kind of have (a) market to kind of get my name out there so people knew I was down here," Parker said.
She believed the market, which she deemed a great idea, had a good turnout.
"I think it's perfect for small businesses just to kind of get people's unique ideas out there," she said.
Parker crafts her own artistic backgrounds for use with clients in her downtown studio.
Showcasing artisans is the foundation of the Makers Market, Rachel Thrasher of Main Street, has said in the past.
Vendors from Saturday included Ozzie and Bella Pet Apparel and Accessories, Pink Magnolia Patisserie, Glynn Shire Farm, Schmoe Farm, James Honey Company, The Cattle Company at Parker Farms, K&M Juice for Life Now, Peanut Lady and Kelsey's Bake Away.
Some participants sold flowers while others sold jewelry and baked goods.
Visit valdostamainstreet.com to learn how to become a Makers Market vendor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.