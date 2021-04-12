VALDOSTA — As the song goes, things will be great when you’re downtown.
Locals could experience a variety of fun events Saturday, beating the rain and showcasing what Valdosta has to offer.
Makers Market had 30 vendors selling everything from jewelry to freshly baked bread this past weekend.
The Hello Spring Sidewalk Chalk Competition also took place during Makers Market, with artists of all ages showing off their skills in front of the historic Lowndes County Courthouse.
Artists began their pieces at 10:30 a.m. and had until 1:30 p.m. to complete them.
The winners are:
11 & Under, first place, Karma Cherry.
11 & Under, first place, Kaela Cherry.
15-18, first place, Drew Barnes.
15-18, second place, Rachael Alexander.
19 & Up, first place, Alden Walker.
19 & Up, second place, Makayla Richey.
Teams, first place, Nannette Cutlip.
Teams, second place, Katelynn Galletti.
People’s Choice Winner: Jacob Herrin.
Best in Show: Sarah Lowe.
The last sidewalk chalk competition was held in October with Sarah Lowe, an art teacher at W.G. Nunn Elementary School, taking home top honors then as well.
The next Maker’s Market is scheduled for May 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.