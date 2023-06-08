VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street is teaming up with other Main Street organizations throughout Georgia to allow people to become ambassadors for the city and town.
Main Street Motivators for Valdosta is a volunteer program that allows residents to join and help promote downtown and “welcome visitors by providing information while celebrating everything Main Street offers,” organizers said in a statement.
“We are looking for community members passionate about our beautiful Downtown Valdosta. Main Street’s motivators will be welcoming locals and tourists. They will walk around our downtown at events like First Friday after 5, Makers Market, Unity Park concerts and more. We’d love for you to join the Valdosta Main Street team,” said Brandie Dame, Main Street director.
Volunteers will receive a T-shirt and “swag” to showcase their spot on the Main Street Motivators team.
To become a Main Street Motivator, contact (229) 259-3577 or register at https://tinyurl.com/MMotivators.
