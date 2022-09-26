VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street will host its Taste of Downtown event, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
The event was established in 2015 by Valdosta Main Street and downtown restaurants such as 306 North, Covington’s Dining & Catering, Georgia Beer Company, Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering, El Paso, GUD Coffee, Moe’s Mediterranean, Southern Cellar, the Bistro, Caribbean Delight and Kreamkles, Main Street representatives said in a statement.
“Taste of Downtown is an exciting event,” said Ally Sealy, Main Street coordinator. “We are bringing this event back so that citizens can experience the downtown environment and get a bite of downtown restaurants.”
Check-in for the event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Georgia Beer Company. All participants will receive a wristband, two free drink passes, a punch card and a map.
There will be live street musicians along the way. Participants will receive an exclusive menu and pay for menu items directly to participating restaurants, representatives said.
Participants will receive a stamp for the courses. All completed cards will need to be returned to Georgia Beer Co. and be where they will automatically enter for a chance to win Downtown merchandise.
“We love to showcase our beautiful downtown, and what better (way) to do that than to have an event for citizens and visitors to get a taste from our exquisite restaurants,” said Brandie Dame, Main Street director. “Also, while you’re getting your bellies full, please stop in the boutiques and shop their new fall arrivals.”
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in the Main Street office in the City Hall Annex or online at https://tinyurl.com/tastevalosta.
For more information, call Valdosta Main Street at (229) 259-3577.
