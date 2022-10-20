VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street will host the first Puptober event Friday, Oct. 28.
Residents are invited to bring their dogs for the pup parade around downtown which begins 6 p.m. at the Toombs Street parking lot, organizers said in a statement.
There will be a pup costume contest on the Valdosta Main Street Facebook page for first, second and third place. Winners will be announced on Halloween through Facebook live.
"By holding Puptober, we support our downtown businesses and provide a unique avenue to shop, dine and enjoy the season with our canine pals. The event also provides our local rescues a venue to showcase their mission and benefit from our community's love for its animal friends. We can't wait to get this 'pawty' started with all the pups dressed up. Happy Howl-o-ween," Main Street Director Brandie Dame said.
Residents can have their pet's picture taken by a professional photographer in Benny's Alley for $10. The USA Rescue Team will have onsite adoption and be available for potential donations.
"Puptober is a wonderful event for everyone. Having onsite adoptions is the best part because some lucky pups will hopefully find forever homes. I cannot wait to see all the pups dressed up," said Ally Sealy, Main Street coordinator.
For more information, call (229) 259-3577.
