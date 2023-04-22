VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street is hosting its Second Annual Pup Crawl Friday, 5 p.m. April 28, in collaboration with Georgia Beer, Downtown Social and The Southern Cellar at Georgia Beer Company to celebrate Georgia Cities Week.
The USA Rescue Team will bring pets to be adopted, organizers said in a statement.
Main Street will provide special merchandise to people who present a downtown business receipt or donate pet supplies.
Valdosta Main Street Director Brandie Dame and Ally Sealy, Main Street program coordinator, said they created the event after their personal experience of adopting rescue pets.
“They wanted to host an event that would be enjoyable for people and their fur babies while supporting a great cause,” organizers said.
More than 200 people and their “fur pals” participated in Valdosta Main Street’s first Pup Crawl last August. The event provides opportunities to bring people downtown.
“The pup crawl is a great way to entice citizens to embrace their love of animals while enjoying all that Downtown Valdosta has to offer,” Dame said.
