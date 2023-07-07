MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — Members of the basketball exhibition team The Harlem Globetrotters paid a visit to Moody Air Force Base July 6 as part of the Summer Skills Showcase, held in partnership with Wild Adventures Theme Park.
The public could see the Harlem Globetrotters Friday afternoon and 1, 3, 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, at the theme park.
Moody AFB airmen and their families were treated to a preview of the weekend's events with six of the Globetrotters putting on a show on the court right outside of the base's rec center, the Spot.
Things kicked off with a display of some of the athletes' signature trick shots, including an under the leg pass into a headbutt layup from Scooter Christensen – all without letting the ball stop spinning – and an homage to Hammer Harrison's Guinness record for longest underhand "granny" shot.
Afterwards, members of the crowd were invited to step onto the court, beginning with a knockout basket game of the Globetrotters and a handful of the kids in the audience.
The competition ended in a fierce face-off between two of the kids but each participating audience member received a souvenir headband from the team.
Next up came a free-throw competition involving the adults, where even some of the military personnel got involved.
The kids were invited back to the court for a magic circle, where the Globetrotters guided each of them through performing a trick unique to them, then passing it to the next person in the ring. After a bit of rehearsal, the kids had a near seamless sequence of flashy tricks to wow the crowd.
Once the athletes' show had come to a close, the fun moved into the rec center for a meet-and-greet and autograph session with the Globetrotters.
The team was given a show themselves, as the staff of Moody AFB gave a tour of the 23rd Wing's Fuels Barn and a showcase of the aircraft of the famous Flying Tigers.
For more information on the weekend shows, visit the Wild Adventures website at https://www.wildadventures.com.
