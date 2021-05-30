VALDOSTA – A Baytree Road location that once sold burgers now dishes out spuds.
JoJo’s Potato and Mac Shack recently opened at 1650 E. Baytree Road, the former home of BurgerIM.
Debbie Jo Steedley is co-owner of JoJo’s and a relative of BurgerIM’s owner, she said. JoJo’s is affectionately named after Steedley; JoJo is a nickname from her husband.
“We originally started with BurgerIM, and after moderate success followed by a disastrous pandemic, we decided to rebrand,” Steedley said. “It was important to us to do something new and fresh for the Valdosta area, so we drew from our own recipes and experience and out of all that deliberation came JoJo’s.”
The specialized casual restaurant centers its focus on 1.25-pound loaded potatoes and macaroni and cheese.
Steedley said the potatoes come loaded and “jacked” with toppings.
“It is exceptionally satisfying and will fill you up,” she said. “No one leaves hungry.”
Tater options are chili, bacon and cheddar, loaded sweet, broccoli and cheese, Philly cheesesteak and barbecue. Available protein choices are chili, bacon, ham and steak.
JoJo’s provides customers the chance to build their own meals and has a plethora of toppings including green onions, marshmallows, honey butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, jalapenos and candied pecans.
“We also have other items for less hungry pallets,” Steedley said.
Also on the menu are hot dogs, chili dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, wine slushees, milk shakes and other items.
In addition to its indoor setting, JoJo’s offers a back patio seating area near Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
COVID-19 precautions include consistent cleaning, Steedley said.
“Like most, cleaning in store is constant,” she said. “Every single table, every singe time is cleaned between customers. All dishes are washed in detergent, thoroughly rinsed and then allowed to sit in a restaurant-appropriate sanitizer to ensure we kill any potential germs.”
JoJo’s is hiring for open positions.
A restaurant website is coming soon, Steedley said.
Hours of operation are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Call (229) 262-1166 for more information.
