VALDOSTA – Lowndes County recorded 10 more COVID-19 confirmed cases Saturday, according to public health officials.
In its daily status report, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 7,861 confirmed virus-related cases in Lowndes.
For the ninth consecutive day, the GDPH reported Lowndes has had 143 confirmed virus-related deaths since the star of the pandemic.
There has been 4,890 antigen positive cases and 67 probable deaths in the county, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center has not updated its COVID-19 status report since Friday.
