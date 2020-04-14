VALDOSTA – Lowndes County saw its total number of COVID-19 cases rise by three Tuesday evening.
Seventy people have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to the 7 p.m. Tuesday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes has had three deaths due to the coronavirus, according to the report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
