VALDOSTA – A day after Lowndes County COVID-19 cases had their largest spike in 24 hours, nine more cases were added in the county, according to the Sunday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The county has had 441 coronavirus cases after a swell of 47 cases Saturday and nine cases Sunday, according to the report.
Since Wednesday, 115 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Lowndes, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the health department report.
In the South Health District, 5,365 COVID-19 tests have been performed throughout its 10 counties, according to the 10 a.m. Sunday update of the district COVID-19 website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Three more Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 54 being hospitalized since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating nine confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Sunday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 81 COVID-19 patients and had three patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Sixteen SGMC patients have died due to the coronavirus, according to the report. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
