Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 12, 2021 @ 4:57 pm
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
File art
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning until 1:15 p.m., according to Lowndes County CodeRED system.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.