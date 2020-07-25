VALDOSTA – Lowndes County teachers are speaking out against the face-to-face return to school scheduled for Aug. 14.
The school system announced Thursday it would delay the first day of school until Aug. 14, one week after the originally scheduled date, with teachers still returning Aug. 3. This would give teachers nine working days to complete necessary training, prep their classrooms and get lesson plans in order before the students' return, they said.
For teacher Joy Gaston and a group of several other concerned faculty members called Lowndes Educators for Safe School Reopening, that simply isn't enough time.
Gaston said the group wants more time for training and to be 100% virtual for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.
The group expressed its concerns at a recent Lowndes Board of Education meeting by standing in the parking lot with signs and by contacting Lowndes County School Superintendent Wes Taylor and school board members via phone and e-mail.
Miranda Edmonds, a Lowndes English teacher and fellow group member, said she's aware not every teacher may agree.
“We have a large number of teachers in Lowndes County. We are like a family,” Edmonds said. “Sometimes families disagree and that's OK.”
The group's next planned event is a “motor march,” 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, meeting in the old Gander Mountain parking lot off Norman Drive. Organizers encourage participants to decorate their vehicles, wear masks and socially distance as "we voice our need to delay in-person instruction."
The group also has a Facebook group that Edmonds said has remained public because it “did not want to hide in the shadows of the internet.”
The Facebook group had about 400 members by the end of the week.
As for future plans, Edmonds said since this is all still relatively new, they do not “have a road map of where this will go if action is not taken.”
