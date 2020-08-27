VALDOSTA — A member of the Lowndes County Board of Assessors has been charged with sexual battery.
Eddie Dean Blevins had a warrant out for his arrest signed by a magistrate court judge on July 23 and Blevins turned himself in July 27, Valdosta Police Department Commander Bobbi McGraw said Thursday.
Blevins is charged with one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, according to Lowndes County Jail records.
The incident occurred 3 p.m., July 21, at an area residence, according to a VPD incident report.
After his arrest, Blevins was transported to and booked at the Lowndes County Jail, according county jail records.
The VPD incident report showed the interaction was not "stranger to stranger."
Blevins did not respond to an in-person request for comment earlier this month.
Members of the Lowndes County Board of Assessors maintain four-year terms, but after a Lowndes County Commission hearing Tuesday that is changing.
Commissioners approved an item that changed the local board of assessors from elected roles to appointed ones after Lowndes County voters chose to change to appointed positions in a 2016 referendum. Newly appointed board members will begin Jan. 1.
“We investigate any case and any incident reported to us whether it results in misdemeanor or felony charges," McGraw said. "We give as much importance to all cases, and we do as thorough an investigation as possible and see these cases through to the end."
This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. Aug. 27.
