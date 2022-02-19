TIFTON - Lowndes High School won the boys and girls Region 1-7A basketball championships Friday and, in doing so, made a little history.
The 2022 titles are the first ever sweep by the Vikings and Vikettes, whose history dates back to 1966. Friday's championship was only the second ever for the Vikings, whose last title was in 2005.
The region crowns came by way of wins over Tift County, whom the Vikettes defeated 53-42, and upstart Camden County, who fell to the Vikes, 60-38.
Lowndes led all but 70 seconds of the boys game. In contrast, they did not take command of the contest against Tift until late in the first half.
The second quarter of the girls championship featured two runs, but only the second one held.
Aryana Thomas opened the quarter with a three-pointer for the Vikettes, extending their lead to 15-9. Tift battled back, taking on Lowndes in the paint on a series of drives.
This resulted in 10 free throw attempts over 2:45. Along with their show of muscle inside, Caitlyn Burgess connected from behind the arc and scored a fast break basket after she stole a Lowndes inbounds pass.
Diamond Office was a force defensively for the Lady Devils, with three blocks in the first half, including a massive on against Otaifo Esenabhalu as the horn sounded in the opening frame. Another block led to Burgess taking possession at halfcourt and streaking down the floor for a layup.
In the second quarter, Tift's run was enhanced by its press. After Shakiria Chaney made the second of two free throws at 4:07, Burgess stole the inbounds attempt and scored. Then Tift grabbed another inbounds pass.
At 3:29, Tamyra Carter made both ends of a one-and-one to put the Lady Devils ahead 20-19. Lowndes was outscored 11-4 during the run, but had managed to keep pace.
Esenabhalu put back an offensive rebound at 3:06. The Vikettes were back on top and began adding on. Ariyah Davis scored two quick baskets and when Amyah Espanol landed a three at 1:02, they were up eight points, 28-20.
Jakembre Beckhom finished the half with a pair of free throws to cut the margin to 28-22. Unfortunately for the hosts, it was Lowndes who came back out with the momentum.
The Vikettes began the third on a 10-2 run, their lead peaking at Kaci Demps' steal and basket, 38-24. Esenabhalu was bottled up most of the game, but found the inside of the net for 6 points in the third.
Burgess kept Tift afloat with two buckets, with Carter making a three.
The Lady Devils had a last run in the fourth.
Faith Hillmon started the rally, with Mya Cushion following with a three. Carter scored twice in the run, her second basket putting Tift within range at 46-38 at 2:31.
Lowndes was able to protect the basketball, leading to many opportunities at the free throw stripe as Tift had to foul. They made 7-of-10 at the line over the last 92 seconds to prevail.
The Vikettes' scoring was balanced Friday. Espanol and Esenabhalu at 12 points each, Demps and Thomas at 10 points each.
Burgess and Carter finished in double-digits for Tift at 11 and 10, respectively. Chaney was close behind at 9 points.
VIKINGS 60, CAMDEN 38
Camden struck first in Friday's finale, DiNigel Cooper scoring at 7:10 in the opening quarter. The rest of the period - and the half - was all Lowndes.
Twenty seconds after Cooper's basket, J.C. Riley evened the score. A minute later, J.J. Williams led a fast break to put the Vikings in the lead for good. It would not stay close for long.
Riley's score was the start of an 18-0 run that went through the rest of the quarter. During it, Marcus Black scored 6 points, including a dunk off a steal with 8 seconds left.
Like the first quarter, Camden opened the second with points, this time a three-pointer by Thomas Mott. Again, Lowndes responded with a long run of points.
Taking advantage of Friday's championship being Camden's third road trip of 2+ hours in four days and two previous overtime games, Lowndes swarmed on both sides of the ball.
Black and Riley thundered dunks in the second, J.J. Williams scored on another fast break and Aaron Williams connected from three-point range. Camden was able to shake free of the Vikings a little quicker in this frame, Brandon Sullivan scoring on a steal.
Lowndes led 33-8 at intermission.
The game's decision essentially a certainty, both sides settled into a rhythm in the second half.
Earl Murray scored 7 points in the third as Camden outscored Lowndes by a point, 13-12. That didn't meant the Vikes didn't have their moments. Black dazzled with two more baskets and Joseph Robinson connected from deep.
Both teams cleared the benches for the fourth, Jeremiah Moore concluding Lowndes' scoring with 1 second remaining.
Black and J.J. Williams combined to provide half of Lowndes' points, 16 and 15, respectively. Riley and Aaron Williams each netted 8 points.
Cooper led Camden with 14 points and Murray was close behind at 13.
All four of Friday's teams will host opening round state tournament games.
For the second straight year, the champions swept on their host's floor. In 2021, Tift won both titles at Lowndes.
