National Weather Service

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County and other South Georgia counties are under a tornado watch until 1 p.m. Thursday, March 18, according to the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office. 

The watch took effect at 7:50 a.m. Thursday, the weather service reported.

Colquitt, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Thomas, Turner, Berrien, Crisp and Tift counties are all under the tornado watch. A full list of counties is available at https://bit.ly/3lzIXnR.

In a social media post Thursday, Lowndes Emergency Management Agency provided information to receive CodeRED alerts. 

Visit lowndescounty.com/148/CodeRED, or call (866) 939-0911, for more information on CodeRED.

