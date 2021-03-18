VALDOSTA – Lowndes County and other South Georgia counties are under a tornado watch until 1 p.m. Thursday, March 18, according to the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
The watch took effect at 7:50 a.m. Thursday, the weather service reported.
Colquitt, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Thomas, Turner, Berrien, Crisp and Tift counties are all under the tornado watch. A full list of counties is available at https://bit.ly/3lzIXnR.
In a social media post Thursday, Lowndes Emergency Management Agency provided information to receive CodeRED alerts.
Visit lowndescounty.com/148/CodeRED, or call (866) 939-0911, for more information on CodeRED.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.