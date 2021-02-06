VALDOSTA — Lowndes County surpassed 7,000 COVID-19 cases and reported two new deaths Saturday.
Lowndes County increased its case count by 22 Saturday, reporting 7,005 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes County has reported 121 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. This is the sixth day in a row Lowndes has reported a death.
Lowndes has had 3,973 antigen positive cases, 318 hospitalizations and 53 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC had 25 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized and 267 deaths Saturday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,360 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 6,371 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.