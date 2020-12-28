VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 6,016 cases and 2,202 antigen positive cases – an increase of 25 antigen cases since Sunday – since the pandemic began. The state reports antigen cases – results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The DPH confirms 99 deaths with 36 probable deaths in the county, which has remained unchanged since the Sunday report.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 68 confirmed positive patients with two inpatients awaiting test results Monday, according to its daily update.
The facility has also reported 192 COVID related deaths and 1,021 discharged patients since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.