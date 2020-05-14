VALDOSTA — Lowndes County has topped 200 cases of COVID-19, according to the 7 p.m. Thursday update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The county has had 201 people infected with the coronavirus, according to the report.
In the past week, 27 cases have been added in Lowndes since the 1 p.m. update May 8, according to GDPH data from the VDT COVID-19 database.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the report.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Thirty-three Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
