VALDOSTA – Six more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday evening, according to the 7 p.m. update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes County now has 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the report.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the report.
In a new feature that started Monday, the GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Twenty-seven Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
