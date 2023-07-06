TIFTON — Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Georgia sponsor high school students each year to attend the Natural Resources Conservation Workshop held at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton.
“The five-day workshop allows students to take part in lectures and hands-on activities to boost their knowledge of Georgia’s vital natural resources,” district representatives said.
“It also provides them with a taste of college life while delivering valuable insight into careers in agriculture and natural resources through their advisors and instructors.”
More than $25,000 in scholarships were awarded at the 2023 event.
The Alapaha Conservation District provided a $600 scholarship to an individual at camp. This scholarship can be used at any accredited college in the state of Georgia.
The recipient of the 2023 Alapaha Conservation District Scholarship is Lane Peterman of Lowndes County, representatives said.
Peterman’s workshop fee was sponsored by the Alapaha Conservation District.
The mission of Georgia Association of Conservation Districts advocates “for the conservation of Georgia’s natural resources by providing organization, leadership and a unified strategic direction to the Conservation Districts of the state.”
For more information on GACD or the Natural Resources Conservation Workshop, visit www.gacd.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.