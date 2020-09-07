COVID19 virus image

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19-related deaths remained at 72 Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily status report.

Confirmed cases were at 3,596 Monday; two more than the count reported Sunday, according to reports.

GDPH recorded 184 hospitalizations for Lowndes in its daily data.

South Georgia Medical Center listed 30 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients with two patients waiting for test results, according to the hospital's daily report.

Since the pandemic started, SGMC has had 595 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been discharged, according to its data. 

The hospital reported it has had 128 inpatients who have died due to COVID-19. 

Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.

For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District. 

To reach the database, click the link here.

