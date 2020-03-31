VALDOSTA – Lowndes County is still at 21 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Published at 11:28 a.m. on its COVID-19 daily status report, the agency reported 21 Lowndes county residents have confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Twenty-one cases was first reported Monday evening.
Citing logistical reasons and ongoing investigations, the South Health District will no longer provide daily press releases in conjunction with GDPH updates, said Kristin Patten, district public information officer.
The district will post updates if a county within the district experiences its first COVID-19 case (Lanier and Echols are the only remaining counties in the South Health District without confirmed cases as of 11:28 a.m. Tuesday) or "a situation arises that South Health District officials feel that is is necessary in the interest of public health and safety," according to a district press release Monday.
In South Georgia Medical Center's daily update, 10 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and seven patients who tested positive for the disease have been discharged.
Twenty-two SGMC patients were waiting on COVID-19 testing results and only one SGMC patient has died from the coronavirus, according to the hospital update.
The GDPH daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. SGMC data updates daily at 12:30 p.m.
