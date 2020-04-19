VALDOSTA – After adding six cases of COVID-19 at noon Sunday, the evening saw no increase in cases in Lowndes County, according to the 7 p.m. update of Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The county total rests at 95 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, per the report.
Lowndes still holds at three deaths due to the virus, according to the report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
