VALDOSTA – No additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lowndes County between noon and 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the Saturday evening update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes County still has 131 confirmed cases of COVID-19, per the report.
Four Lowndes residents have died from the coronavirus, according to the report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
