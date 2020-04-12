VALDOSTA - Lowndes County has not seen an increase in COVID-19 cases since Friday evening, according to the noon Sunday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The county remains at 59 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, per the report.
Additionally, South Georgia Medical Center was treating 20 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:10 p.m. Sunday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged 17 COVID-19 patients and had 14 patients waiting for testing results as of the same time, per the report.
Five SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC daily COVID-19 report updates day at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
