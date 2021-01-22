VALDOSTA – Lowndes and South Georgia Medical Center are reporting one COVID-19-related death each Friday, according to their respective daily reports.
Lowndes County is reporting 108 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Georgia Department of Public Health records Lowndes County with 6,727 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 31 more from Thursday, since the start of the pandemic last year.
Lowndes had 3,535 antigen positive cases, 291 hospitalizations and 45 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC has reported 239 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC had 62 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients Friday, subtracting nine from Thursday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,256 patients who’ve tested positive for the virus.
The hospital announced Jan. 20 it is expanding its vaccination efforts to Berrien and Lanier counties, starting Jan. 25.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
