VALDOSTA — Lowndes County and South Georgia Medical Center reported one COVID-19-related death each Monday.
SGMC reported a death, increasing COVID-19 related inpatient deaths to 275, according to its daily report. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes has reported 129 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes added six new COVID-19 cases Monday, moving the total confirmed cases to 7,381, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,484 antigen positive cases, with four more cases than Sunday.
The county reported 344 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC reported 22 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Monday, three less than the hospital's last count Friday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,454 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 13,864 people have been vaccinated.
SGMC's vaccination event for people in the educational workforce began today, March 8.
This is in response to Gov. Brian Kemp's announcement of expanding vaccine relief to workforce in licensed or exempt childcare programs, pre-kindergarten and K-12 education.
Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their caregivers and parents of children with complicated medical conditions are also allowed to receive the vaccine, according to state officials.
SGMC will host a special Saturday event, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., March 13, to provide convenience for educators at work during the week.
All eligible people can schedule an appointment online at sgmc.org and pre-register for the March 13 event at www.sgmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-for-educators/.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
