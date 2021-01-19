VALDOSTA – Lowndes County recorded 6,615 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one related death Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
South Georgia Medical Center reported two more deaths Tuesday – raising the death toll to 13 virus-related deaths since Friday at the hospital.
Lowndes County has reported 107 virus-related deaths, according to data.
The county saw an increase of 12 new cases since Monday.
Lowndes had 3,346 antigen positive cases, 286 hospitalizations and 44 probable deaths, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center had 69 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients Tuesday, subtracting six from Monday, according to its daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,223 inpatients who’ve tested positive for the virus, data stated.
SGMC has had two new virus-related deaths since Monday, according to the hospital. SGMC data recorded 237 patients have died due to the virus. Thirteen SGMC patients have died of COVID-19-related causes since Friday.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
