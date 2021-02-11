VALDOSTA — Lowndes County and South Georgia Medical Center reported no virus-related deaths Thursday – one of the few days recently that a COVID-19 death hasn't been reported by either.
Lowndes County has reported 123 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
SGMC has reported 270 deaths since the start of the pandemic – no changes since Monday. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County has reported 7,079 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 17 more than the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,037 antigen positive cases, 20 more than reported the previous day; the county also reported 325 hospitalizations and 54 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC had 22 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, two less than the previous day, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,378 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 7,476 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
