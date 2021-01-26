VALDOSTA – Lowndes County and South Georgia Medical Center reported four COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, according to their respective daily reports.
SGMC has reported 251 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, adding three from Monday. The hospital has reported 12 virus-related deaths since Friday. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County has reported 111 virus-related deaths, an addition of one from Monday, since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County increased its case count by 27 Tuesday, reporting 6,810 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes had 3,651 antigen positive cases, 299 hospitalizations and 48 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC has 51 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Tuesday, one more than the day prior, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,287 patients who’ve tested positive for the virus.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
