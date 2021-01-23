VALDOSTA – Lowndes and South Georgia Medical Center are reporting five COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, according to their respective daily reports.
Lowndes County is reporting 110 virus-related deaths – two more than Friday – since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
SGMC has reported 242 virus-related deaths – up three since Friday – since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County has reported 6,747 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, 20 more from Friday, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes had 3,579 antigen positive cases, 292 hospitalizations and 47 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC had 52 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients Saturday, 10 less than Friday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,269 patients who’ve tested positive for the virus.
The hospital announced Jan. 20 it is expanding its vaccination efforts to Berrien and Lanier counties, starting Jan. 25.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
