VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools is addressing teacher and staff shortages throughout the school system.
At the board work session this week, Superintendent Dr. J. Shawn Haralson presented a recruitment and retention plan for teachers entering years 25-30.
Haralson said the retention plan would offer teachers percentage incentive on their salary to roll into their next year of teaching, with the opportunity for a 5% bonus at year 30.
“We need to focus on keeping our most experienced teachers for as long as we can. The yearly increase would be more advantageous for them to stay an additional year versus retiring,” he said.
“We are starting to see shortages in core classes like math, science, English and especially high shortages in special education.”
In addition to teacher retention raises, Haralson proposed the system offer a $5,000-$10,000 signing bonus to new recruits who commit to stay in the classroom for three to five years.
Board member Erin Price suggested the district present incentives for current teachers in years three to 10 who are prepared to leave the classroom.
“Many of our teachers that are leaving are new to the classroom and they have a lot of fire left in them but they are either discouraged or have the option not to work,” Price said. “We should focus on retaining the teachers that don’t have a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Haralson said the system will review a model to address tier levels 4, 5 and 6, along with years of service to determine the necessary amount for incremental raises.
Board member Fred Wetherington said the district should enact a merit system for teacher incentives to ensure the system is not rewarding or retaining teachers who should no longer be in the classroom.
Haralson said, “I trust that our principals at each school with be able to communicate with us about teachers through their classroom observations to ensure that we are continuing to produce the best of the best.”
Wetherington suggested the board explore alternative learning models for students especially those with behavioral issues to engage their specific learning styles. Haralson agreed that the system would like to explore alternative learning to benefit and ease stress of teachers, parents and learning anxieties for students.
While, the districts explore teacher retention and recruitment plans, the custodial department shares in the struggle of significant loss and employment gaps.
Steve Coleman, custodial coordinator, said in 14 months there have been 12 employees lost with only one replaced. Gaps have been filled with nine substitute custodians through ESS substitute system.
Coleman said, “A majority of our facilities are not cleaned as they should be due to staffing issues. The system and practices are in place but there are just not enough hours in the day.”
In order to operate at full capacity the staff must be at 70; however, there are only 62 staff members with the possibility of three employees not returning after the 2022-23 school year.
Coleman proposed the board terminate the current contract with Southeast Service Corporation in April and enter a contract with HES Facilities Management the same month.
HES would absorb the contract for Lowndes High School and Lake Park Elementary, while adding Moulton Branch Elementary School, Pine Grove Middle School and Parker Mathis Learning System.
Board member Mike Davis suggested the pay rate be increased to attract new hires versus entering another custodial service contract.
Currently, LCS custodians starting pay rate is $11/hour versus other educational averages which are between $13.50 and $14.50/hour, according to Coleman.
The board agreed to review the proposal for contracted custodial services based on the superintendent’s recommendation.
The board also discussed the purchase of Chromebooks for instructional learning and LHS F-Wing HVAC replacement before adjourning for executive session.
The board recognized Lowndes Track and Field Co-Coach Joseph Robinson as Co-Georgia Coach of the Year.
March Safety Awareness For Everyone award winners were Mack Singletary and Ashley Pollock of Dewar Elementary School.
The next board meeting will be held Monday, March 13, at Lowndes County Board of Education, 1592 Norman Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.