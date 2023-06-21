VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Shawn Haralson has resigned.
The school board announced his resignation Wednesday, June 21 at a called meeting which the board said was to discuss the Fiscal Year 2024 budget and a personnel matter.
After the meeting, in a prepared statement, the board said because it was a personnel matter there would be no additional comments about Haralson's resignation, following the advice of legal counsel.
The board meeting room was filled with nearly 70 people awaiting news regarding the superintendent's contract.
Following the executive session, board chair Ronnie Weeks read the prepared statement:
“The Lowndes County School Board of Education accepted the resignation on Dr. Shawn Haralson from his position as superintendent of Lowndes County Schools effective July 31, 2023. His last date in the central office will be June 23, 2023.”
The board voted to appoint Sandra Wilcher interim superintendent. Wilcher serves as assistant superintendent of student services.
“I am flattered that the board would give me this opportunity. It is our desire to move forward with cohesive, unified leadership,” Wilcher said.
She continued, “Lowndes County Schools primary mission has always been to prepare our students for the future. We county to find great value in the relationships between our staff and students.
"We know our community is passionate about our students and our school system. As we focus on our future, we will keep our students and staff as our top priority. Our best days are ahead as we look forward to great 2023-24 school year.”
Haralson came under fire when allegations surfaced that he was filling up his personal vehicle with gas from the county's fueling station for personal use.
The Valdosta Daily Times reported in March that Haralson filled up his pickup truck and an auxiliary tank in the bed of the truck at the county's fuel depot on multiple occasions. The school system paid an outside attorney $3,832.50 to investigate the incidents.
After the investigation, Haralson agreed to pay $2,800 to cover the cost of the gasoline. The school board took no disciplinary action. A memorandum agreement between Haralson and the school board indicated the investigator and the board did not believe the superintendent intentionally took gas.
Since that time there has been public outcry, a petition calling for accountability and an ongoing investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.