VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools will establish meal-distribution sites starting Friday, Aug. 7, according to a school system statement.
Meals will also be available Monday, Aug. 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 12. Drive-through pick-up time is noon-1 p.m. near the kitchen door of the school site.
Select locations are Clyattville Elementary, Moulton Branch Elementary, Westside Elementary (starting Aug. 10), Lake Park Elementary, Lowndes Middle, Pine Grove Middle, Hahira Middle and Lowndes High schools.
Recipients will receive Friday lunch and Monday breakfast Aug. 7; Monday lunch, Tuesday breakfast and lunch and Wednesday breakfast Aug. 10; and Wednesday lunch, Thursday breakfast and lunch Aug. 12.
Children do not have to attend the school to benefit, organizers said.
“The student does not have to be with the parent if the family has only one car, there is a safety reason, such as not enough seat belts for all the children in the family, or the child is sick with a doctor’s note,” the school system announced.
Lowndes County Schools reopen Friday, Aug. 14.
