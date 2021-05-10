LHS Viking Logo

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools reported the first week this academic year of having no students or teachers having COVID-19, according to a report released by the school system late Friday.

"Lowndes County Schools celebrates the first week of this school year with no positive COVID-19 cases for staff or students," according to school officials. 

None of the 10,523 students or 1,390 teachers/school staff were reported on quarantine.

