VALDOSTA – Three students have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past week, according to the update released at the end of the week by the school system.
Out of 10,608 students, three students had a new positive COVID-19 status and 60 were quarantined due to possible exposure at school, according to the county schools report.
An additional 45 were quarantined due to community exposure.
Two new employee cases were reported out of 1,390 employees. One employee is quarantined for possible exposure at school and an additional employee is quarantined due to community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .041% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .061%,” according to the school system update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.