VALDOSTA – More than 600 students have been designated as "close contacts" in connection with the coronavirus within the Lowndes County School System, according to the system's weekly COVID-19 update Friday.
The school has substituted "close contacts" with what has been the number of students quarantined in past reports. The specific close contact number is 605 students due to school exposure.
Last week, more than 500 Lowndes County Schools students were reported as quarantined.
Lowndes County Schools reported 242 or 2.27% of students have a positive case of COVID-19 out of the system's student population of 10,660.
Twenty-eight or 2.01% school employees have tested positive out of 1,390 employees and 11 are designated as close contacts due to possible exposure at school, according to the report.
"￼For the past seven days, 94.76% of our 12,050 staff and students were at school and work," school officials said in a statement. "Those off campus include 270 positive cases and 361 community exposures. Virtual instruction is offered to any student while quarantined or isolated if the COVID reporting form is completed which is located on our website under For Families/COVID Reporting."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.