VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools reports nearly 300 students are quarantined, according to its weekly report.
Of these, 85 are quarantined due to possible exposure at school. The other 210 are quarantined due to community exposure.
Lowndes County Schools reported 14 new positive student cases out of the system's student population of 10,545.
Eight new employee cases were reported out of 1,390 employees and six are quarantined due to possible exposure at school. An additional 26 are quarantined due to possible community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .18% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .15%."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.